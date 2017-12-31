Goalkeeper Jamal pens contract extension at El Merriekh Football Club

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Jamal Salim Magoola, 23, has renewed his employment contract at Sudanese premier league outfit El Merriekh Football Club.

After the expiration of the previous three year contract, Jamal, who was among the 23 man squad for the historic Uganda Cranes team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has renewed his stay at El Merriekh for another year.

Jamal was signed three years ago from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club when the two clubs clashed in the CAF Champions league.

He has formerly featured at Express Football Club and had his elementary football days in Mbale, the birth place.

Jamal is best known for his explicit game reading, saving off one against one situations and splendid penalty saves.

Jamal had stints at Express FC and KCC FC before joining the Sudan giants.

© Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe

“I thank Allah in the first place because without his will, nothing can happen. Besides, hard work and dedication have always brought me success and no doubt they played a part. And of course some individuals have also played a pivotal role in guiding and teaching me. Mahmoud Kateregga who spotted me and introduced me to Express FC, coaches Sam Ssimbwa and Wasswa Bbosa plus Ahmed Salim,” Jamal told Kawowo Sports in an earlier interview.

During his three year career in Uganda’s topflight football, he won three league titles consecutively; one with The Red Eagles (2011/12) and two (2012/13 and 2013/14).

In 2011, Jamal was outstanding for the U-20 national team Hippos in the Africa Youth Championship qualifiers.

About Jamal Salim:

Full Names : Jamal Salim Magoola

: Jamal Salim Magoola Date of Birth : 27th May 1995

: 27th May 1995 Place of Birth: Mbale

Playing Career: