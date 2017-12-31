Guinea names final 23 man team for CHAN 2018 tourney

CHAN 2018 Tournament:

12th January – 4 February 2018

In Morocco

Barely 11 days to the long awaited kick off for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship tournament in Morocco, West Africans, Guinea has named the final 23 man squad.

The final team was released by head coach Mohammed Kanfory Bangoura following days of intensive training in preparation for the three week tourney.

The league champions, Horoya football club led by defender Alseny “Tomazi” Bangoura, who is also the team captain lead the cast of players on the final team with a lion’s share of eight.

AS Kaloum and Hafia Football clubs each contributed three players. CI Kamsar has two players as Elephants of Coleah, Wakrya, Fello Star, Milo and FC Satellite has one player apiece on the final team.

Striker Sékou Amadou Camara is among the survivors of last CHAN edition that was hosted in Rwanda where Guinea were semi-finalists.

Guinea is in group A as hosts Morocco, Sudan and Mauritania.

The quarter finals will be played on the 27th and 28th January 2018 in all the cities.

These will be subsequently followed by the semifinals on 31st January, third place playoff match on 3rd February before the final on Sunday, 4th February 2018.

The tournament will be played over three weeks between 12th January and 4th February 2018.

The CHAN tournament brings together 16 national teams composed of players playing in the national leagues of their respective countries.

Guinea’s final 23 man squad for 2018 CHAN tournament:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Sylla (Hafia FC), Abdoulaye Camara Falléssadé (CI Kamsar), Abdoulaye Kanté (Horoya AC)

Defenders: Abdoubacar “Galle” Camara (Horoya AC), Jean Claude Landel (Hafia FC), Alseny “Cantona” Camara (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Naby Camara (CI Kamsar), Alseny “Tomazi” Bangoura (Horoya AC), Mohamed Bangoura (FC Satellite), Ismael Sylla (Fello Star), Desired Yaovi (Wakrya AC)

Midfielders: Daouda Bangoura (AS Kaloum), Mohamed “Guaranteed” Thiam (AS Kaloum), Daouda Camara (Horoya AC), Charles Fernandez (ASFAG), Salifou Camara (Fello Star), Ibrahima Sory Sankhon (AC Horoya), Amadou Oury Barry (Elephants of Coleah), Mohamed N’Diaye (AC Horoya), Seydouba Bissiri Camara (AS Kaloum)

Strikers: Sékou Amadou Camara (Horoya AC), Sékou Keita (Milo FC), Aboubacar Camara (Hafia FC)

Group A (Casablanca)



Morocco (Hosts)

Guinea

Sudan

Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)



Cote d’Ivoire

Zambia

Uganda

Namibia

Group C (Tangier)



Libya

Nigeria

Rwanda

Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)

