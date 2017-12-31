Uganda Cranes left back Batambuze on target for Singida United

2017/18 Tanzania Premier League:

Njombe Mji 1-3 Singida United

Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze was on target as his club Singida United outwitted Njombe Mji 3-1 on Sunday during a rain laden Tanzania Premier League match.

Elinywesia Sumbi shot the visiting team ahead in the 18th minute.

Three minutes to the mandatory half time break, Salim Awadh found the equalizer for Njombe Mji as the two sides returned to the locker rooms tied one all.

On 66 minutes, Shafik Batambuze, a former player at Kenya Premier side Tusker F.C restored the lead for Singida United with a simple tap in off a free-kick inside the goal area

Deus Kaseke wrapped up the scoring business with a strike eight minutes to full time.

Singida United shot to 23 points, three shy away from the joint leaders Simba and Azam from 12 games apiece.

Simba is home to two other Uganda Cranes players striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and defender Murushid Jjuuko.

Both Jjuuko and Batambuze were part of the Uganda Cranes squad during the 2017 AFCON tournament in Gabon.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Yanga fell 2-0 away to Mbao at the CCM Kirumba.