Uganda Cranes start residential training ahead of 2018 CHAN tourney

CHAN 2018 Tournament:

12th January – 4 February 2018

In Morocco

Uganda Cranes Group Stage Fixtures (Group B)

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After four days of non residential training drills, the Uganda Cranes team on Sunday evening entered residential camp at the leafy tranquil African Bible University (ABU) main campus in Lubowa, a few metres off the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

The new head coach Sebastien Desabre is fully in charge of the team with his first assistant Mathias Lule and the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba, as coordinated by the team manager Joseph Kasana.

“The team entered residential training on Sunday evening. There are 27 players in camp. The final team of 23 players will be named by 3rd January 2018” Ahmed Hussein, the team manager officer noted.

In camp, there are 27 players from whom the final 23 man squad will be picked for the tournament.

This was after the trimming of the number from 41 to 27 players after the Sunday morning session.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Team training continues on Monday morning (1st January 2018).

If all goes according to plan, the team will visit the head of state in his country home at Rwakitura before flying out on 4th January 2017.

Uganda is pooled in group B with Namibia, Cote D’Ivoire and Zambia.

Uganda Cranes Players in Camp (27):

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC)