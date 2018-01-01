Cricket Cranes looking for better fortune in busy 2018

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

The Cricket Cranes will have a busy 2018 starting with the Division 4 World Cricket League tournament in Malaysia in April.

The men led by Davis Karashani will need to exorcise the demons of 2017 after they finished a disappointing 5th losing their Division 3 status in the process.

As they seek quick redemption, Cricket Cranes will be battling with Malaysia, Vanuatu, Jersey, Bermuda and Denmark for an immediate return to Division 3 with the bottom 2 dropping down to Division 5.

However, Jersey and Malaysia will be a big threat to the progress of the Ugandans.

Cricket Cranes have tasted success in Kuala Lumpur when they finished second behind Nepal in 2014 qualifying for Division 2 in the process with Roger Mukasa being named the MVP of the tournament.

Immediately after the Division 4 tournament the Cricket Cranes will head to Rwanda for the East African T20 World Cup Qualifiers where they will take on Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. The T20 qualifiers will be the first major international tournament hosted at the iconic Gahanga Cricket Ground.

The new qualification format will see the regional winners qualify for the main Africa qualifiers to be held later in the year.

The only victory for the Cricket Cranes in 2017 was the series win over East African rivals Kenya over the Easter Weekend.

The team is currently under going non residential training at Lugogo under coach Steve Tikolo.