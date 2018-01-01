President Museveni invites Uganda Cranes, She Cranes and national athletes

CHAN 2018 Tournament:
- 12th January – 4 February 2018
- In Morocco
Uganda Cranes Fixtures (Group B)
- Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)
- Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)
- Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)
Delegations from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) and Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) landed special invites by the President for the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at this country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district, Western Uganda.
The two federations will send in a contingent of 35 people each, Lamex Omara Apitta, Commissioner for Physical Education in the Ministry of Education and Sports confirmed.
We were asked to send the names as the President wants to host the particular sports men and women to a luncheon
FUFA Spokesman Ahmed Hussein confirmed to Kawowo Sports that the team departs on Monday afternoon with a stop over in Masaka.
“We shall travel to Masaka where we shall spend the night before continuing with the journey on Tuesday morning” Ahmed stated.
The team had a one hour session at the International School of Uganda play ground before embarking on the journey to Masaka where they will spend the night.
In 2017, Uganda Cranes played at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon for the first time in over 38 years.
On the Netball front, Uganda She Cranes won the the 2017 Africa Netball Championship and qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to take place in Australia.
Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) also confirmed that they have already sent in the names of officials and athletes who will travel to Rwakitura.
It remains to be known about the nitty gritty of the agenda for the meeting of football, netball and athletics delegations.
For the Uganda Cranes, the visit is a timely send off for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.
The team is expected to depart for Morocco on Wednesday, 3rd January 2018.