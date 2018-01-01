Uganda Squash duo set for Fitlink International open in Belgium

2018 Fitlink International Squash Open:

4th – 7th January

Belgium

Two Uganda squash players are set to depart the country on 1st January 2018 for Belgium ahead of the annual Fitlink International Open tournament.

The players in the frame are Mike Kawooya and Paul Kadoma Kasirye.

They are expected to check in at Entebbe International Airport on Monday (at mid-day) with stop overs in Germany before connecting to Belgium.

Kawooya, Uganda’s seed one player has already expressed the readiness to take part in the first tournament of the new year.

“I am set for Belgium where the Fitlink open international squash tournament will take place. I thank whoever has assisted me in anyway to see that i make it for the championship. I have trained well and ready for the best display” Kawooya noted.

The two players will reach Belgium on Tuesday ahead of the official practice on Wednesday in preparation for the Thursday kick off.

In the previous year, Kawooya took part in a number of local and international championships.

Locally, he is best remembered for winning 2017 Prime General Supplies Squash Open at Kampala club during that hard fought 3-2 victory over Ian Rukunya Kajubu in the tense finale.

On foreign soil, he smiled to the CSK open in Rwanda after defeating a number of opponents including Rwandese ace Christian Hambiana 3-0 in the final (9-11, 10- 12, 8-11) at the Cercle Sportif De Kigali.

The other tournaments he took part in were; the 22nd Squash Junkies in the Netherlands where he overcame five players Pasqude Ruzicka, Guld Ploem, Marc Lehmann, Marc Ploem and Mike Gaede before bowing out in the semifinals.

He also represented the country and competed favourably in the Nakuru Open international tournament at the Rift Valley Sports Club in Nakuru, Western Kenya, the Parklands Open International and the Kenya Open International.