URA joins the quest for Masavu intelligent striker Ndugwa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) football club has joined the race for intelligent Masavu F.C striker Abraham Ndugwa.

This follows earlier open interest from the reigning league champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Vipers Sports Club.

The young forward 20, has had a stellar performance for his club in the first half of the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League season with his Entebbe based club, Masavu Football club.

As the team skipper, Ndugwa has led by example with exeplemary leadership instincts on and off the field of play.

He jointly leads the club’s scoring charts with four goals alongside Ddumba Sadala from the 15 matches in the first round.

Ndugwa trained with KCCA in August before he was released to sign with Masavu.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

However, the club (KCCA) has been closely monitoring his performances at Masavu.

His representatives Paul Mukasa and Ronnie Santos are keen on the transfer of their client with first priority to any club willing to offer first team football to the young forward.

“It is too early to talk about Ndugwa’s transfer. We shall discuss that when the right timing and offer comes through” Santos noted.

Ndugwa has previously played at Entebbe Football club.

He nearly joined Vipers during the 2013/14 season but contractual clauses barred him the dream move.

The player has been part of the 2018 Uganda Cranes CHAN bound team until he was released by new coach Sebastien Desabre.