Build ups for Uganda Cranes will help me assess the team ahead of CHAN 2018, says Desabre

Uganda Cranes international friendlies:

Saturday, 6th January 2018: Uganda Vs Congo Brazzaville – Rabat

Tuesday, 9th January 2018: Uganda Vs Cameroon – Rabat

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre believes the team’s upcoming two international friendly matches during the training camp in Morocco will help him further make the final assessment prior to the CHAN 2018 tourney.

For starters, Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Congo Brazzaville on Saturday, 6th January 2018 before facing West Africans Cameroon three days later.

Both international build ups will take place in Rabat city, Morocco.

“I need to first evaluate my players. I know the Zambian team as well as Ivory Coast. They are strong opponents. I am going to check out Namibia and thereafter prepare my team very well. The ultimate target would be to win the competition, maybe it is possible maybe it’s not but we will work very hard to do well in the competition. The players are fresh from Cecafa and I am going to watch the videos. The two friendly games we are going to have before Chan finals will help us to work on the weaknesses and adjust tactics.” noted Desabre who is barely a week old on the job.

FUFA Media

The team was on Tuesday afternoon hosted by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district as part of the send off ceremony before flying to Morocco on Thursday morning.

They are expected to regroup once again at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa and conduct a morning session on Wednesday before the final traveling team will be communicated.

Nabusayi L. Wamboka

Uganda is in Group B alongside West Africans, Ivory Coast, Zambia and Namibia.

Hosts Morocco are in Group A with Guinea, Sudan and Mauritania. Group A shall be stationed in Casablanca.

Group C which will be based in Tangier has Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea.

Angola, Cameroon, Congo and Burkina Faso complete Group D and will be based in Agadir.

Uganda Cranes will start the tournament against Zambia in Marrakech on 14th January 2018.

Four days later, the CECAFA giants will return to action against Namibia and wind up the group stage matches on 22nd January 2018 against West Africans, Ivory Coast.

All Uganda’s matches will be staged in Marrakech. Only Namibia versus Zambia tie will be played in Casablanca on the final day of group fixtures.

Before the last CHAN tournament that Uganda took part in Rwanda, the Cranes had test outs with Gabon and Cameroon in Njeru as trial matches.

The CHAN tournament brings together 16 national teams composed of players playing in the national leagues of their respective countries.

Uganda Cranes Fixtures (Group B)