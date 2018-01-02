Desabre: Cranes coach non committal on CHAN target

Desabre was named Uganda Cranes coach last week

Uganda Cranes Coach Sebastien Desabre says he will only set targets for CHAN after evaluating his players.

The French man who replaced Micho as the permanent national team coach last week has a task to play against Zambia, Namibia and Ivory Coast in the CHAN group stages but he says the team will work hard to do well in the competition.

“I need to first evaluate my players,” he told Fufa in an interview when asked about the challenge in CHAN group stage teams.

“I know the Zambian team as well as Ivory Coast. They are strong opponents. I am going to check out Namibia and thereafter prepare my team very well,” he added.

The ultimate target would be to win the competition, maybe it is possible maybe it’s not but we will work very hard to do well in the competition.

Desabre who will be less than a month on the job when CHAN gets underway in Morocco says he will use the two friendly matches before the competition to work on team’s weaknesses and make adjustments.

The players are fresh from CECAFA and I am going to watch the videos. The two friendly games we are going to have before CHAN finals will help us to work on the weaknesses and adjust tactics.

Uganda Cranes have played at the CHAN competition since 2011 but have never gone beyond group stages.