Futsal: Excitement as the state of art Bayern Sports Complex is officially launched

Eddie Ggaliwango

Frankly talking about the sprouting evolution and development of futsal (Indoor football) in Uganda, it is incumbent about anyone to give the due credit to the mushrooming facilities, orchestrated by enthusiastic individuals whose passion for football is unrivaled.

From Busega, Mengo, Kyebando, now here comes the state of art Bayern Uganda Sports Complex at the tranquil and leafy environs of the lake side Munyonyo Kampala City suburb.

Your guess is right, the brain behind this Shs. 4 billion sports complex is a die hard football lover – Honest Kavuma.

For starters, Kavuma is a staunch Bayern München Fan and President of Bayern Fans in Uganda.

The facility which shares a bordering hedge with the 5 state Speke Resort Munyonyo Hotel was officially launched on 1st January 2018.

Ironically albeit deservedly, the FC Bayern Uganda team won the 9 team gala, to clinch the overall trophy and gold medals at stake.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“My objective of setting up such a project is to help the community have a facility where they can develop football skills” Kavuma is quoted in an earlier interview during the ground breaking ceremony over three months ago.

The entire whole complex sits on an acre. Besides the football pitch (7-aside), there is space reserved for Lawn Tennis, Volleyball and Basketball courts upon completion.

There are two dressing rooms – one for the home team (exclusive for Bayern Fans by Membership) with a gym, steam bath and is adjacent to offices. On the same side is the lounge and bar.

The facility has a sitting capacity of over 250 spectators on one side while the Executive side will accommodate over 100 fans.

On the other side will be the away dressing room and adjacent to it, a sports shop that will solely deal in Bayern Munich merchandise.

With the first round of national futsal league (the Futsal Super League) nearing completion, there is hope that the increasing number of facilities in the country will definitely give options to the organizers and act to increase on the number of teams.

The league is played every Thursday night at the International Futsal Courts along Musajja-alumbwa road (behind the AIDS Information Center) in Mengo, Kisenyi.

Futsal Association Uganda president, Hamza Jjunju who was present at the launch of the Munyonyo based facility hailed the initiative and entire project.

This is magnificent work. The facility is amazing and i want to thank Honest Kavuma and all his working partners for the love of the futsal game and its development in Uganda. I am well aware that there are more willing Ugandans ready to come up with such facilities in Buziga, Kyanja and Kyaliwajalla – Namugongo. This will further help us an association to organize more events (tournaments) as well as provide that rich plat form for capacity building where the laws of futsal will be taught to players, administrators and referees across easily. There is a beam of light for the development of futsal in Uganda.

The other major positive is that fact the head of beach soccer and futsal in Africa is the reigning FUFA President Moses Magogo.