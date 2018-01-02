Why Gift Ali snubbed KPL giants Tusker FC

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Following his mutual agreement with Police FC to leave the club, Gift Ali Abubaker won’t be joining Tusker.

The midfielder was set to complete his switch to the former Kenya champions over the weekend but opted out despite agreement with the club.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, Gigi as famously known said he opted out after consultation with his father who said it was an abomination to play for a side fully sponsored by the Brewers against his Islamic belief.

“Everything had been agreed until I spoke to my father,” he said. “It’s sad but I can’t go against my father,” he added.

“It’s always important to have the blessings of everyone especially family but it didn’t happen and I have no regrets.

The former national U-20 skipper also released a statement on his Facebook page explaining the same.

“I wish to confirm that on or around December 2017, I received a very good offer from Kenyan Premier League club Tusker FC, which after consultations with my former club Police FC and manager, decided to accept…….” Read part of the statement.

However, following further consultations with my immediate family in the following days, we both agreed that mainly owing to our religious beliefs, I should not take up that particular opportunity. I wish to thank Tusker FC for showing interest in my services and sending representatives to Kampala in an attempt to complete this deal. In ideal circumstances, it would have been an absolute honour to play for such a big team as Tusker FC and replace Humphrey Mieno.

The midfielder who joined Police FC from Proline in the June window now remains a free agent although all signs point to a return to Proline.