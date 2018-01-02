Luwagga stars as FC Bayern Uganda wins own championship

1st Bayern Uganda Annual 8 a-side Championship:

Final:

FC Bayern Munich Uganda 4-2 Black Boys

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

F.C Bayern Munich Uganda team clinched the inaugural Bayern Munich Uganda annual 8 –aside championship held on 1st January 2018 at the lake side Bayern Uganda Sports Complex in Munyonyo.

The victors overcame Black Boys 4-2 in a pulsating finale watched by a lively crowd in the wee hours of the Tuesday.

Romanian based tricky Uganda Cranes forward William Luwagga Kizito, who turns out for CSM Politehnica Lași produced a stunning individual display as he elevated the hosts to clinching the overall championship.

Luwagga and Imran Mpanga each scored a brace in the final match of the night.

Luwagga had also scored key goals during the group stage games, at the semi-final stage and a brace in the finals as a star studded F.C Bayern Munich Uganda Chapter won the overall trophy that came along with gold medals.

He thus finished as the top scorer with five goals as teammate Imran was deservedly nominated as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

FC Bayern Uganda team also had the likes of team manager Kavuma, Noah Semakula, the stylish dread locked midfielder Allan ‘Dancing Rasta’ Kateregga, Sula Luzige, Samuel Senkoomi, Simon Sserunkuma among others.

The gala, better of it was flood lit, attracted a total of nine teams.

These included Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), Entebbe Corporate Old Stars, Uganda Breweries Limited (Bell), Corporate (C) Club, Black Boys, Sona Home Sports Uganda, Star Times, Old School and the hosts FC Bayern Munich Uganda.

Eddie Ggaliwango

Meanwhile, the Bayern Uganda Sports Complex was officially opened to the general public on 1st January 2018.

The official opening match between Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) and Sona Sports Uganda ended 2-1 in favour of the latter.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye netted the first goal at the complex.

Isabirye and Elvis Senono were on target for USPA as Joel Muyita got the ‘controversial’ consolation for Sona after quickly taken free-kick seemed not to have crossed the goal line.

Owner of the facility, Honest Kavuma hailed all the participating teams, players and the fans who graced the grand opening.

Kavuma remarked in a brief interview;

I want to thank the teams, their managers and players for honoring the invitation. This was great. I also want to thank the fans for turning up in large numbers to give the event a worthwhile attention. The facility is here to be used by all

Eddie Ggaliwango

The championship will be played on annual basis but the complex remains open to the general public at a reasonable fee.

The Bayern Uganda Sports Complex is one of the futsal facilities in the country.

The others are in Busega, Mengo and Kyebando.

Individual Honours:

Most Valuable Player (MVP) : Imran Mpanga (F.C Bayern Munich Uganda)

: Imran Mpanga (F.C Bayern Munich Uganda) Top Scorer: William Luwagga Kizito (FC Bayern Munich Uganda – 5 Goals)

Best Goalkeeper: Emmanuel Akol (Uganda Breweries Limited – Bell)