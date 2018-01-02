Museveni orders compensation of 2015 Uganda Cranes bus accident victims with Shs 1 Billion

Families of the deceased and the injured people following the 8th December 2015 accident that happened at Kamonkoli – Jami, along the Mbale – Kampala Highway will recieve a Shs. 1 Billion compensation according to the President of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Museveni made the confirmation on Tuesday as he hosted the Uganda Cranes, She Cranes and national athletes at his country home in Rwakitura in Kiruhuura district.

“The accident victims will recieve Shs.1 Billion as compensation” Museveni said.

In 2015, shock gripped the footballing fraternity in the country when the contingent of Uganda Cranes players traveling in the official team bus was involved in a head on collision after meeting the president at his state lodge in Soroti.

According to eye witnesses, the speeding team bus had reached Kamonkoli – Jami, along the Mbale – Kampala Highway when it got a puncture before losing control as it rammed into a speeding taxi.

It is believed four people were reported dead on the spot in the taxi with many injured.

Those who suffered minor injuries and given first aid were three players, Denis Okot, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Kezironi Kizito and the FUFA communications manager, Ahmed Hussein.

The contingent was from Soroti State Lodge where they had traveled to celebrate the 2015 victory with the president of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

A day earlier, the Cranes were treated to a dinner at Entebbe State House where the Vice president, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi represented the number one citizen.

Meanwhile, the president has also promised the Football federation a brand new bus.

He also hinted of means of early planning for through sustainable budget allocations as well as efficient use of gate collections and revenues generated.

The national team was given a decent send off ahead of the forthcoming CHAN 2018 tournament in Morocco.