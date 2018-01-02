President Museveni urges Uganda Cranes players on stamina, focus

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is popularly idolized across the divide for his rich idioms during speeches.

The Uganda Head of state was again at his best on Tuesday afternoon during a special luncheon for Uganda Cranes, national athletes and the She Cranes at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhuura district.

Alongside the Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Museveni, the president dedicated the whole of Tuesday afternoon talking sports with players and their managers.

“Our teams need stamina..be focused and don’t get tired from running around. This idea of stamina and skill is important. The tactics come later” he said in a speech as quoted by his official press secretary, Linda Nabusayi Wamboka.

Nabusayi L. Wamboka

The President also reserved time with jokes punctuating his speech;

Uganda Cranes team members born after the NRM are all fit, healthy and talented.

The president hinted on the avenues how the sports federations can generate and optimally utilize their financial resources, questioning the planning through budgets and the use of monies generated from gate collections.

There was a moment to officially introduce the new Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre, a Frenchman who quit his club job at Egyptian side Ismaily to take up the national team job, his first in life.

The Uganda Cranes players will train once again on Wednesday morning before flying out on Thursday morning.

The final team of 23 players shall be named after the last training on Wednesday, 3rd January 2017.

Uganda Cranes Players Remaining (27):

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC)