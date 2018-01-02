Uganda Cranes team trains in Masaka ahead of President Museveni’s visit

FUFA Media

The Uganda Cranes CHAN bound team trained at the St Henry’s College, Kitovu play ground in Masaka on Tuesday morning ahead of the visit to the head of state, President Kaguta Museveni later in the day at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district.

The team of 27 players under the supervision of newly named head coach Sebastien Desabre had spent the night at Vienna Golden Gardens hotel in the heart of Masaka Municipality.

This followed an invitation by the head of state where also the national netball team (She Cranes) and outstanding athletes were also invited to dine and wine with the President in appreciation of the great services over the past year.

Earlier, the Uganda Cranes had trained on Monday morning training session at the International School of Uganda (ISU) premises in Lubowa before traveling to Masaka where they spent the night.

All the 27 players had been subjected to a medical examination exercise on Monday which took place at Mulago Hospital before the final results were couriered to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) medical department for assessment.

The Tuesday morning session lasted for only one hour with emphasis laid upon team bonding and department partnership with a lot of ball work, shooting, stretching drills.

The Uganda Cranes’ visit to the President is a timely send off for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

The final team of 23 players will be forwarded to CAF by Wednesday 3rd January 2018.

Thereafter, the team is expected to depart for Morocco the following day for Morocco where they will play two international build up matches against Congo Brazzaville and Cameroon on 6th an 8th January 2018 respectively.

At CHAN 2018, Uganda is housed in group B alongside West Africans Cote D’Ivoire, Zambia and Namibia.

Uganda Cranes Players Remaining (27):

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC)