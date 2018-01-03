Football

Cranes trio set to leave KCCA in January

by Ismael Kiyonga
Reigning league champions KCCA are set to lose three key members of their squad in the January transfer window.

The three are goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defender Isaac Muleme and striker Derrick Nsibambi.

This was confirmed by manager Mike Mutebi who said a couple of clubs are interested in signing them and that KCCA won’t stand in their way if the offers make business sense to the club.

“Muleme and Nsibambi may move to Egypt while we have been approached by a Zambian side on Ochan,” said Mutebi.

Kawowo Sports understands that Zambia sleeping giants Nkana FC are interested in signing Ochan while yet to be identified Egyptian clubs are interested in Muleme.

Mutebi also confirmed the club is in talks with Bul left back Hassan Musana, Entebbe striker Abubaker Masiko and goalkeeper Tom Ikara as replacements for the duo.

