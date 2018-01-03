Desabre releases two players as Uganda Cranes CHAN 2018 team nears final shape

Uganda Cranes international friendlies:

Saturday, 6th January 2018: Uganda Vs Congo (Brazzaville) – Rabat

Tuesday, 9th January 2018: Uganda Vs Cameroon – Rabat

Uganda Cranes Fixtures (Group B)

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

Football coaches, like the rest of the other sporting tacticians world over are always faced with challenging tasks as assembling splendid teams and tough decision making choices.

Such aforementioned tasks have come to the front line as the newly named Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre is expected to lead the team to the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Morocco, a tournament only reserved for the locally based players on the African continent.

The Frenchman has barely spent a fortnight on the job after resigning his head coach status role at Egyptian giants, Ismaily Football club in a shocking move.

On Wednesday morning, Desabre made the first of the early tough decisions when he further trimmed the team from 27 to 25 players as the team left for a training camp in Morocco.

Proline’s gangly forward Daniel Isiagi and Sports Club Villa Jogoo midfielder Godfrey Lwesibawa were released as the team departed for Morocco aboard Qatar Airways with a spot over in Doha.

The coach is expected to further reduce the squad by two more players for the final 23 man team.

This will be after the two planned international build up matches against Congo and Cameroon on the 6th and 9th January 2018 respectively.

“I will further assess the players during the two friendly matches. From then on, it will be easy to name the final 23 man squad” Desabre noted.

Uganda Cranes will play Congo on 6th January 2018 in the first of the two build up matches.

The second match will be played on 9th January 2018.

Both build ups are in Rabat City.

The Uganda delegation left for Morocco on Wednesday afternoon aboard Qatar Airways.

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)

Officials: