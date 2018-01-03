Egypt to host 2018 Men’s African Club Championship

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) confirmed Egypt as a host for the 2018 Men’s African Club Championship.

The annual premier continental club competition will be held from March 27 to April 5 in Ahly Club Halls.

National Volleyball League champions Nemostars and National Club Championship winners KAVC will represent Uganda at the tournament if finances allow.

The two local sides (like all the others that will take part in the tournament) will confirm their participation by providing CAVB the entry form, team roster and flight details before the deadline of March 5, 2018.

Both Nemo and KAVC played at the 33rd edition of the Men’s Africa Club Championship in 2015.

Egyptian side Al Ahly are the defending champions having claimed last year’s title in March after beating Etoile du Sahel 3-1 in the final of the event hosted in Tunis, Tunisia.