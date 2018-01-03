KCCA, Police target goalie Thomas Ikara

Airtel Uganda

KCCA and Police FC are chasing the signature of Kirinya Jinja SS goalkeeper Thomas Ikara.

Ikara, whose contract with the Jinja based side, is set to expire in June this year has been approached by both sides.

The Kasasiro are set to lose first choice goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan in the January window to a yet to be identified Zambian side while Police FC have only two goalkeepers since Douglas Kisembo is on loan.

“With Ochan set to move, we hope to secure the services of Ikara,” said Mike Mutebi. “He is young and has shown he has the potential to be a good goalkeeper,” he added.

Police also considered the goalie on a permanent deal since its likely they may lose Kisembo back to KCCA.

Ikara is among the fast growing custodians in the country and is on the fringes of the national team despite missing out on a spot in the squad for CHAN 2018.