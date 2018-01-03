KIU Titans ready for finals

2017 NBL Finals

Game 1 Friday, January 5

City Oilers vs. KIU Titans – 7:00pm, Lugogo

FUBA

On Friday, every KIU Titans player that will take the court against City Oilers will be playing their first ever National Basketball League finals game.

The 2017 National Basketball League finals tip-off on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium and first timers KIU are ready to challenge the four-time champions.

Head coach Brian Wathum who has been preparing the group for the past week says the team is ready.

“We are getting ready… The players are really focused and we can’t wait for tip-off,” Wathum told Kawowo Sports.

There had been concerns over the fitness of guard Michael Bwanga and the front court pair of Geoffrey Soro and Oscar Muge but the trio will will game ready by Friday.

“(Michael) Bwanga had malaria but he recovered. May be (Geoffrey) Soro and Oscar (Muge) have knocks but they’ll be game fit by tip off Friday.”