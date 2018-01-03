File Photo

Steven Bengo is set to have a second stint at KCCA confirms manager Mike Hilary Mutebi.

Bengo who played for the Kasasiro in 2013/14 season is currently training with the Lugogo outfit although he isn’t part of the group released by Express FC where he played in the first round of the season.

In a brief interview with Kawowo Sports, Mutebi confirmed Bengo will be given chance to prove himself at the club.

“He will most likely play for us in the second half of the season,” said Mutebi. “He is the kind of player whose potential is yet to be realised and if he proves us, why not,” he added.

“We are considering him for now and if he proves he can still play, we shall then offer them a big contract.

Also training with the champions is former SC Villa midfielder Allan Kizza who also played under Mike Mutebi.