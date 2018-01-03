Police Football Club defender features for URA in Mapinduzi Cup

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ibrahim “Enock” Kibumba has joined URA Football Club if the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup is anything to go by.

The Police Football Club defender featured for the tax collectors during their 1-0 victory over Mwenge Sports Club in the Mapinduzi Cup on Wednesday.

However, according to Police head coach Abdallah Mubiru the club has not sanctioned the move for the right-back and expects him back training when the Cops regroup on Monday ahead of the second round of the season.

“It’s news to me,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports when asked about Kibumba’s departure. “We expect all the players back in training on Monday including him because he still has a running contract with the club,” the soft spoken tactician added.

Kibumba whose contract with Police runs until June this year has not featured much for side and only made his first league start of the season against Bright Stars – the second last game of the first round.

Police has already lost two players in Hood Kaweesa (who left for Zambian side Buildcon) and Gift Ali, now a free agent.