Uganda Cranes depart for Morocco training camp ahead of CHAN 2018

Uganda Cranes international friendlies:

Saturday, 6th January 2018: Uganda Vs Congo (Brazzaville) – Rabat

Tuesday, 9th January 2018: Uganda Vs Cameroon – Rabat

A Uganda Cranes contingent of 25 players and 9 officials has left Entebbe International Airport for Morocco where the national team is set to have a 10 day’s training camp.

The development followed a one hour session held on Wednesday morning at the African Bible University (ABU) campus in Lubowa, off Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

New head coach Sebastien Desabre named the traveling 25 players who will be part of take part in two international friendly matches against Congo and Cameroon on 6th and 9th January 2018 respectively.

“I have taken a close scrutiny of all the players and come up with the 25 names. I will reduce the squad to 23 players after our two international build ups” Desabre noted.

The team left aboard Qatar Airways with a stop over in Doha city before connecting to Rabat.

Left behind:

Two players have been left behind. Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC) and Godfrey Lwesibawa (SC Villa Jogoo) were dropped off the original list of 27 players.

Uganda Cranes will play Congo on 6th January 2018 in the first of the two build up matches.

The second match will be played on 9th January 2018.

Both build ups are in Rabat City.

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)

Officials: