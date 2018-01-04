Bernard Muwanga: CHAN is a big opportunity to market ourselves

CHAN 2018 (Uganda Cranes Group Stage Fixtures) – Group B

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes captain at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, Bernard Muwanga believes the opportunity to play such an event is a complete blessing.

Personally, i know the value that comes with playing at the CHAN tournament. This is a total blessing because it is one way how us the players can market ourselves.

Muwanga, who is also captain at Sports Club Villa Jogoo will be returning to this biennial championship for the second time in a round after featuring at the 2016 event that was held in Rwanda.

He is among the 25 players who left the country for the training camp in Morocco where Uganda will also play two build up matches against Guinea and Congo on 6th and 9th January 2018 respectively.

FUFA Media

Prior to departure, Muwanga also hinted about the team’s mission at CHAN 2018;

We convened as a group first as players and discussed about our role and set the target. We need to qualify out of the group first before looking at any other issue.

The team will be trimmed by two to make the final 23 man squad required by the organizers at CHAN 2018.

Uganda is pooled in group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia.

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)

