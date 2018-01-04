Why Caf dropped African based Player and Referees Award

© Kawowo Sports | SEGUN OGUNFEYITIMI

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has finally revealed why the Confederation dropped the Africa-based Player of the Year and referee categories from its 2017 awards.

The two categories were removed in December despite 10 players and six referees being shortlisted for the awards earlier.

Ahmad refuted earlier submissions that captains didn’t vote by saying the two categories were only left out to promote competition for players and avoid corruption in the refereeing department.

“It’s very simple, we want to promote African football,” said Ahmad about the gong won by Ugandan, Denis Onyango last year.

There’s no two levels of football in Africa. Best is best, not best for the bad or best for the best. That’s the reason. Best player in Africa is the young player. If you want to go up, don’t stay down. Don’t sit down.

The president also had a say on why the referees’ award was dropped as well.

“The referees already have their own awards by being recognised for high profile games. Based on the locations of the referee, they’re rewarded with – say for example – the champions league quarterfinals and subsequent games.

Another argument is that it is unethical. The committee believes that by giving referees awards, it may lead to some corruption at a later stage.

The awards are on tonight in Ghana with Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane battling Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the top gong.

