CHAN 2018: Legendary Song picks the 25 man Cameroon team

BBC

Cameroon Indomitable Lions locally based team head coach, Rigobert Song named the 25 players ahead of CHAN 2018 finals in Morocco.

The former Cameroon captain has named three goalkeepers, eight defenders,six midfielders and seven strikers on the team from whom the final 23 players will be picked.

Douala Union and UMS have each contributed the bulk of players on the team with four players apiece.

Others are; Eding Sport (3), Cotton Sport (2), New Stars (2), Astres (2)Dov, e of Djà and Lobo (1), Youg Sport (1), Colombe (1), Apejes (1) and Eagle (1).

Cotton Sport’s Simon Omossala, Douala Union’s Derrick Anye Fru and Oscar Gwot are the three goalkeepers on the team, all of whom are certain will make the final team.

The other players on the team include defenders; Alphonse Marie Tientcheu (Eding Sport), Fabril Kaou (Douala Union), Salomon Banga (Dove of Djà and Lobo), Paul Abouem Maya (UMS), Paul Otia (UMS), Thomas Bawak Etta (UMS), Serge Andoulo (New Stars), Bertrand Owundi (Astres).

The midfield department has Franklin Anteh (Unisport), Bonny Elame (Dragon), David Pierre Eto’o (Douala Union), Clarence Bitang (Douala Union), Willy Namedji (UMS) and Yong Sport’s Junior Awono.

The forward include; Souleymanou Moussa (Cotton Sport), Ngoundo Kouoh Bille (New Stars), Lionel Abate Etoundi (AS Fortuna), Frantz Pangop (Douala Union), Patrick Moukoko (Colombe), Raphael Eric Messi Bouli (Apejes), Francis Elimbi (Eagle) and Aristide Touffic (Eding Sport).

The team is in group D alongside Angola,Congo and Burkina Faso.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Derrick Anye Fru (Douala Union), Oscar Gwot Kalati (Eding Sport), Simon Omossola (Cotton Sport)

Defenders: Alphonse Marie Tientcheu (Eding Sport), Fabril Kaou (Douala Union), Salomon Banga (Dove of Djà and Lobo), Paul Abouem Maya (UMS), Paul Otia (UMS), Thomas Bawak Etta (UMS), Serge Andoulo (New Stars), Bertrand Owundi (Astres)

Midfielders: Franklin Anteh (Unisport), Bonny Elame (Dragon), David Pierre Eto’o (Douala Union), Clarence Bitang (Douala Union), Willy Namedji (UMS), Junior Awono (Yong Sport)

Strikers: Souleymanou Moussa (Cotton Sport), Ngoundo Kouoh Bille (New Stars), Lionel Abate Etoundi (AS Fortuna), Frantz Pangop (Douala Union), Patrick Moukoko (Colombe), Raphael Eric Messi Bouli (Apejes), Francis Elimbi (Eagle), Aristide Touffic (Eding Sport)