CHAN 2018: Mannetti names Namibia Brave Warriors’ 23 final man squad

CHAN 2018 Tournament:

12th January – 4th February

Namibia Matches:

14th January : Namibia Vs Cote D’Ivoire – Marrakech

: Namibia Vs Cote D’Ivoire – Marrakech 18th January : Namibia Vs Uganda – Marrakech

: Namibia Vs Uganda – Marrakech 22nd January: Zambia Vs Namibia – Casablanca

Namibia national football head coach Ricardo “Bucksy” Giovanni Mannetti announced the 23 final team for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) due in Morocco.

Ronald Ketjijere will skipper the Brave Warriors team that also has Tigers left winger Benyamin Nenkavu, Black Africa’s Emilio Martin, Life Fighters Kleophas Useb and the Young African duo of Vitapi Ngaruka and Himee Hengombe.

The Tura Magic pairing of Itamunua Keimuine and Junias Theophilus are late replacements following injuries that rocked the team.

The coach however decided the pair of Tjiuana Tja-Tjinotjiua and Gregory Auchumeb just in case of injuries.

“Football is an unpredictable game and after the game on Saturday, maybe we will still need to make more changes that might come in handy should we experience any injuries. That is why we resolved to keep the pair until then. We looked at experience over matches played last year and also considering versatility in terms of tactics and options going into the CHAN tourney” Mannetti noted as quoted by The Namibian.

The Namibian

Namibia Games:

The Brave Warriors are in the same group (B) as Uganda Cranes, Zambia Chipolopolo Stars and the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

They open up their CHAN campaign against West Africans Ivory Coast on 14 January 2018.

The same day, Uganda Cranes will be up against Zambia. Both matches will be in Marrakech.

On 18th January 2018, Namibia will face a stern test as they lock horns with the East African giants Uganda, still in Marrakech.

Their final group game will come against Zambia on 22nd January 2018 in Casablanca.

Farouk

Meanwhile, the Namibia Football Federation (NFA) has confirmed an international friendly with Rwanda on Saturday, 6th January 2018 in Tunisia.

CHAN is a tournament exclusively reserved for locally based players plying their trade in the domestic leagues.

The final 23 team (Namibia):

Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Lodyt Kazapua

Outfield players: Ferdinand Karongee, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Hendrick Somaeb, Petrus Shitembi, Benyamin Nenkavu, Ronald Ketjijere, Emilio Martin, Absalom Iimbondi, Roger Katjiteo, Kleopas Useb, Vitapi Ngaruka, Panduleni Nekundi, Junias Theophilus, Riaan Hanamub, Oswaldo Xamseb, Itamunua Keimuine and Himeezembi Hengombe

CHAN 2018 Groups:

Group A (Casablanca)



Morocco (Hosts)

Guinea

Sudan

Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)



Cote d’Ivoire

Zambia

Uganda

Namibia

Group C (Tangier)



Libya

Nigeria

Rwanda

Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)

