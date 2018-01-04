CHAN 2018 Preparations: Namibia, Rwanda to face off in Tunisia

International Friendly Matches:

Saturday, 6th January 2018: Rwanda Vs Sudan – Sousse

Rwanda Vs Sudan – Sousse Sunday, 7th January 2018 : Rwanda Vs Namibia – Jamal

: Rwanda Vs Namibia – Jamal Wednesday, January 10: Rwanda vs Algeria – Tunis

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

One of Uganda Cranes’ opponents at the 2018 CHAN tournament, Namibia will test out with Rwanda Amavubi Stars this coming Sunday in an international friendly match at Jamal in Tunisia.

Both Rwanda and Namibia are camping in Tunisia where they organized their training camps ahead of the biennial championship that is exclusively played by locally based players in the respective domestic leagues.

This will be one of the three build up matches that Rwanda has organized ahead of the championship.

The first friendly match will come on Saturday, 6th January 2018, against Sudan.

Rwanda will then test out with Namibia the following day before winding up the preparation rooster with a build up against Algeria on Wednesday, 10th January 2018.

The Amavubi Stars are already in Sousse City where they are conducting training drills as they acclimatize to the weather conditions similar to Tangier where they will be based.

On Thursday and Friday, they will conduct a double session at the state of art El Mouradi training facility in preparation for the build ups and the final tournament.

Rwanda are in Group C alongside Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Group C will be based in Tangier City.

CHAN 2018 Groups:

Group A (Casablanca)



Morocco (Hosts)

Guinea

Sudan

Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)



Cote d’Ivoire

Zambia

Uganda

Namibia

Group C (Tangier)



Libya

Nigeria

Rwanda

Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)

