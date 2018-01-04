201 7 NBL Final

Game 1: Friday, January 5

City Oilers vs. KIU Titans – 7:00pm, Lugogo

FUBA

Jimmy Enabu expects his teammates to step up when the 2017 National Basketball League finals tip-off on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

City Oilers face KIU Titans in the first of seven-game series and the four-time champions’ skipper Enabu feels the positive energy from the Africa Champions Cup will push the side.

Asked to comment on performance on the continent and how it will influence that of the league final, Enabu said;

We did fairly well, it was definitely an improvement on how we did last year. There is a possibility that performance will get here (in the finals).

At the continental showpiece, it was Enabu, Landry Ndikumana, Stephen Omony and Ben Komakech that got reasonable minutes under their belts while Tonny Drileba and James Okello also got a few runs as well.

And asked if the rest of the group is ready for the finals, the former MVP reasons they have been together for a while and can push through.

“These things are individual but everybody has been involved so we will see during the games.”