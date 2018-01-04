Cricket Fraternity shocked by loss of umpire Francis Ekalungar

Terrible news was shared on various fraternity whatsapp groups of the disappearance of Mr Francis Ekalungar, it was reported that he had last been seen on the 31st/12/2017 when he had gone to the bank to execute his normal duties as the accountant of Case Clinic where he was employed.

However, any hope of finding him turned to grief when it was reported late last evening that a badly burnt body had been discovered in Nakigalala Tea Estate and taken to Mulago for further examination.

His family confirmed that they could at least confirm that it was him by 80% therefore DNA tests were being conducted by the Government Analytical Laboratory to confirm a match.

The soft spoken Francis Ekalungar has been very pivotal in the development of umpiring in Uganda.

Francis has been part of the Africa Elite Panel of umpires from Uganda a slot he shared with Patrick Makumbi.

He has stood in lots of international matches within Africa and his loss is a big blow the growing umpires association.

He was passionate about umpiring and he went out of his way especially in terms of resources to make sure the umpires were up to standard.

Until his passing, Francis he has been the Chairman of the Umpires association and he his calm handling of volatile players while on the oval will be greatly missed.

He was key in mentoring very many junior umpires as well improve the welfare of those that had served the association for a long time.

Patrick Makumbi his comrade on the Africa Umpires panel paid a tribute to him on his Facebook page.

Burial arrangements are yet to be communicated from the family as they await final DNA results from the Laboratory.