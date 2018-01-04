First game against Zambia will be key to our campaign, says Uganda Cranes coach Desabre

CHAN 2018 (Uganda Cranes Group Stage Fixtures) – Group B

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

New Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre asserts the team’s opening game at CHAN 2018 tournament against Zambia will be key ahead of the rest of games.

The French man told the media that an outright victory will give his charges confidence ahead of other matches.

We are looking forward to see how we shall play against Zambia. This match will be very important for us. We need to win and get that confidence.

Target

For the first time since arriving in Uganda, Desabre hinted on the team’s target.

We have a goal of first progressing from the group stages

Uganda Cranes has never progressed past the group stages in any of the previous three CHAN tournaments.

This will be the fourth time that Uganda Cranes shall be playing at the CHAN following earlier tournaments in Sudan, South Africa and recently Rwanda.

The team left Entebbe on Wednesday with stop overs in Kigali (Rwanda) and Doha. They are expected to arrive in Rabat at 1 p.m on Thursday, 4th January 2018 according to the media officer Ahmed Hussein.

Uganda Cranes is housed in Group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia at CHAN 2018.

Uganda will start their campaign against Zambia on 14th January 2018.

The second game will come on 18th January 2018 against Namibia before the final game on 22nd January against West Africans Cote D’Ivoire.

The Cranes plan a 10 day training camp in Morocco with two high build ups against Guinea and Congo on 6th and 9th January 2018 respectively.