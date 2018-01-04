FUFA confirms change in pre CHAN 2018 Uganda Cranes friendly opponent

International Friendly Matches:

Uganda Cranes will play Guinea and not Cameroon in one of the two international as earlier communicated.

The other international friendly match against Congo (Brazzaville) remains unchanged as well.

The new change has been confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Hussein.

”On Saturday, 6th January 2018, Uganda will face Guinea before taking on Congo on Tuesday, 9th January 2018,” Hussein confirmed.

According to the newly named Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre these two international friendly matches will be so useful in as far as the final preparations for the team are concerned.

Addressing the media after the team’s final session on Wednesday morning at the African Bible University in Lubowa, the French coach who replaced Micho hinted on the essence of the friendly matches;

We need to gauge the physicality of the Cote D’Ivoire team when we face a West African country and the technicality of the Zambians as we test with Congo. These games will be useful for the team to test out the players.

The other underlying reasons for these friendlies will also help Desabre to determine the final team of 23 players since 25 traveled for the 10 day training camp.

The new coach is working closely with his local assistants Mathias Lule and the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba.

Uganda Cranes is housed in Group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia at CHAN 2018.

The team left Entebbe on Wednesday aboard Qatar Airways with stop overs in Kigali (Rwanda) and Doha.

They are expected to arrive in Rabat at 1 p.m on Thursday, 4th January 2018 according to the media officer Hussein.

This will be the fourth time that Uganda Cranes shall be playing at the CHAN tournament following earlier tournaments in Sudan, South Africa and lately Rwanda.

