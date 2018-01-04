Kepher Walubi at the edge of FMU disciplinary committee

Africa Rally Archives

Eastern driver Kepher Walubi could face the disciplinary committee of the Motorsport governing body; Federation of Motorsports club of Uganda (FMU).

Walubi on 1st January crashed into fans with his Mitsubishi Evo X leaving three injured during an event organised at Iganga playground.

While investigations into the incident have begun, Walubi and the Eastern Motor Club (EMC) are likely to face the FMU disciplinary committee.

“We got the news about Walubi’s case. Investigations are still going on by the club president and others.

“But the fact that he was in a rally car and he is a licensed rally driver. Him and the club are likely to face the disciplinary and appropriate actions will be taken incase they are found in wrong,” says Jeff Kabagambe, FMU Vice President Technical.

Walubi however regrets the incident.

“It was so unfortunate for whatever happened. My club always organises such events to recruit more people to join the club.

“I was invited as any member of the club. Drove fans around to make them have a feel of the rally. The crowds started growing bigger until that incident happened.

“We are lucky no one got major injuries. We immediately took the injured to hospital and I footed the bills. They are now all out of hospital.”

EMC President, Kees Kagolo is already gathering a report that will be presented to the local Motorsport governing body.

“It was so unfortunate for what happened. But I have jumped on my rights as the president to gather more information of what prevailed.

“As EMC we have always had such an event on every first day of the year to recruit more members for our club.

It was not a commercial event as most people thought.

“We invite all our drivers in the club to be around with their cars just in the way of building passion in the fans. And that day they registered more than twenty people who joined the club,” he said.

Walubi and the Eastern Motor Club could be suspended from motorsport action if found in infrigement of FMU regulations in relation to the incident.