Keziron Kizito completes move to Indian side

Former Vipers SC midfielder Keziron Kizito has completed a move to India Super League side, Kerala Blasters.

The box to box midfielder was officially unveiled on Thursday although details of the deal remain scanty.

Kizito, who left for Vipers at the end of the previous campaign for AFC Leopards of Kenya, is expected to make his debut on Thursday against Pune City.

Kerala Blasters, also home to former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United silky forward Dimitri Berbatov lie 8th on the 10-team table of the ISL.

They have played seven games, won once, drawn four and lost just two scoring six goals and conceded ten in the process.