Former Premier League stars join Kizito at Kerala Blasters

Uganda Cranes creative midfielder Kezironi Kizito will play along football legends Dimitar Ivanov Berbatov and Wes Brown as coached by a former England International, David James at Indian Super league club Kerala Blaster Football club.

This is after the Ugandan put pen to paper at the club following his successful transfer from Kenya Premier League outfit, AFC Leopards.

Both Kizito and James became the latest signings at the club owned by Blasters Sports Pvt Limited and former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Blasters had already added to their ranks high profile players such as former Manchester United and Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov, former English international Wes Brown, Sandesh Jhingan and CK Vineeth.

The former Vipers’ play maker had been training with the Indian club at their Marbella Football Centre since October 2017 as he awaited for official clearence from AFC Leopards.

Eventually, after the blessing of Leopards, Kizito put his signature to the dotted lines for the Kochi, Kerala based club.

For the new coach David James, he replaces former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen at the club who parted ways with the co-owned club following a disappointing run of results.

James is also the fourth England-born head coach in the league after Jamshedpur’s Steve Coppell, ATK’s Teddy Sheringham and Chennaiyin’s John Gregory.

The Blasters, currently 8th on the team log, compete in the Indian Super League, one of the top leagues of Indian football.

Kizito and new coach James are expected to have their debuts as Kerala Blasters entertains FC Pune City on Thursday 4th January 2018 at their Jawaharlal Nehru fortress in Kochi city.