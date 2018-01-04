Mapinduzi Cup 2018: Bokota the hero as URA smiles past Mwenge

2018 Mapinduzi Cup:

Uganda Revenue Authority 1-0 Mwenge

Mwenge Taifa Jang’ombe 1-3 Singida United

Singida United Azam 4-0 Jamhuri

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club registered their first victory at the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar on Wednesday.

Congolese turned Rwandese Bokota Labama Kamana was the hero with the lone strike on the day in their slim 1-0 victory against Mwenge in a group A game.

This was the first victory of the Ugandans following a goal-less stalemate in the opener against Jamhuri on Sunday.

The tax collectors’ side has now four points from two games as they remain unbeaten as well.

The other group A match between Azam and Jamhuri ended 4-0 in favour of the former.

Bernard Arthur struck with a superbly worked out free-kick in the 26th minute as Azam went in front.

Salim Hoza made it two after 47 minutes, before Yahya Zayd and Paul Peter’s 54th and 79th minute respective goals cemented Azam’s victory.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian club Singida United smiled to an emphatic 3-1 win against Zanzibar club, Taifa Jang’ombe.

Singida United took the lead through Mundia Mbia in the 24th minute after a howler from the goalkeeper.

It was joy short lived as Jang’ombe equalized two minutes later though Meta Apingi.

Kambale restored Singida United’s lead on 34 minutes before Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze set up Makasi Kiggi for the third strike in the second added minute of the first half.

Next Matches:

There are two matches on Thursday, 4th January 2018. JKU plays Yanga in group B at 2 p.m before Simba takes on Jamhuri in a group A encounter.

Uganda Revenue Authority will return to action on Friday against Tanzanian giants Azam.

This will be the second time that the two clubs shall lock horns following Azam’s 2-0 win in their off season at the KCCA Stadium, Lugogo in September.

The finals shall be played on 13th January 2018.