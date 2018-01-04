Refereeing: West Nile region organizes beginners’ course

West Nile Region Referees beginners’ course:

29th January – 2nd February 2018

At Arua Public Primary School, Arua

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In a bid to promote upcoming referees who will handle the beautiful game in the country, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has embarked on a massive countrywide programme to organize refereeing and refresher courses.

Alongside the various regional bodies, which are now empowered to arrange their own capacity building courses, the trend is bound to spread swiftly as though like a wild fire that has encountered summer woods in windy conditions.

It is upon this rich back ground that the FUFA West Nile Region has come up with their own programme.

“West Nile region intends to organize referees beginners course as one of the programes under education” confirmed Ben Adrole, the chairman West Nile region referees’ chairman.

This training will be the first of its kind in the virgin 2018 and it will involve both theory and practical drills, starting on 29th January till 2nd February 2018 at Arua Public Primary School.

The West Nile districts of Arua, Nebbi, Koboko, Moyo, Adjumani, Zombo, Maracha and Packwach are all expected to send in participants.

“Interested participants are requested to pay Shs. 30,000 (reduced from Shs 50,000) to the respective District Referees Delegates. This training is meant to have more Referees in the region” added the West Nile region referees’ delegate, William Oloya.

For starters, Oloya recently became the first FIFA referee to come from West Nile region.

Uganda has 21 FIFA referees with over 150 national referees.