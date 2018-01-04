Rwanda head coach Hey announces final 23 man squad for CHAN 2018

CHAN 2018 Tournament (Rwanda Matches):

Group C:

January, 15: Rwanda vs Nigeria – Tangier

Rwanda vs Nigeria – Tangier January, 19: Rwanda vs Equatorial Guinea – Tangier

Rwanda vs Equatorial Guinea – Tangier January, 23: Rwanda vs Libya – Tangier

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Rwanda Amavubi Stars head coach Antonie Hey communicated his 23 man squad that will represent the land of a thousand hills at the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.

It is a blend of the youth and the experienced as the CECAFA giants takes part in their second CHAN tourney.

There are 3 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 7 midfielders and 4 strikers with a lion’s share of players coming from giants APR (7).

Rayon Sports has 6 players on the team and Police has four players as AS Kigali with three. Kiyovu and Bugesera both have a player apiece on the national team.

New Times

Immensely talented Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali) leads the cast of players on the team that has since 1st January 2018 camped in Tunisia ahead of test build up matches with Sudan, Namibia and Algeria.

To qualify for the CHAN tournament, Rwanda eliminated Ethiopia via a play off 3-2 on aggregate.

The first leg in Addis Ababa ended 3-2 in favour of the visitors before the two sides played off to a goal-less stalemate at the Kigali Regional stadium in Nyamirambo.

Rwanda are in Group C alongside Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Group C will be based in Tangier City.

CHAN 2018 Groups:

Group A (Casablanca)



Morocco (Hosts)

Guinea

Sudan

Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)



Cote d’Ivoire

Zambia

Uganda

Namibia

Group C (Tangier)



Libya

Nigeria

Rwanda

Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)



Angola

Cameroon

Congo

Burkina Faso

Rwanda Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports), Marcel Nzarora (Police) and Yves Kimenyi (APR)

Defenders: Faustin Usengimana (Rayon Sports), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Soter Kayumba (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Eric Iradukunda (AS Kigali), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Celestin Ndayishimiye (Police), Rugwiro Herve (APR) and Ally Mbogo (SC Kiyovu)

Midfielders: Yannick Mukunzi (Rayon Sports), Djihad Bizimana (APR), Amran Nshimiyimana (APR), Ally Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Djabel Imanishimwe (Rayon Sports), Muhadjir Hakizimana (APR), Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali)

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti (APR), Justin Mico (Police), Abeddy Biramahire (Police) and Bernabe Mubumbyi (Bugesera)

Officials: