© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

Saddat Kyambadde is set for a dramatic return to Police FC as the team bids to beef their squad in the January window.

The former U-23 international played for the Cops until midway last season when he was put aside on allegations of match fixing alongside fellow defender Godfrey Kateregga.

However, inquiries into the matter have found Kyambadde innocent and he is set to have a second bite at the cherry.

“He is one of the players we hope to add to the team,” confirmed Abdallah Mubiru, Police FC Coach. “His quality has never been in doubt and now that he is innocent, we are ready to give him chance,” he added.

Kyambadde is expected to join the team next week when they resume training in preparations for the second round of the season.

The Cops ended the first round of the league 5th on the log with 24 points, eight adrift of log leaders SC Villa.