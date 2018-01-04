Veteran coach Timbe handed lease at Tusker Football Club

Sam Timbe is the new head coach of Kenya Premier League outfit Tusker Football Club for at least another two years.

The former Sofapaka coach joins the Brewers side that has already had two other Ugandans as head tacticians – Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata and lately Sam Timbe.

Former Kenyan international Francis Baraza was also confirmed as Timbe’s deputy.

For starters Timbe has previously served as an assistant for Uganda Cranes and his vast experience across the East African region has witnessed him coach in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

He is best remembered for winning back to back CECAFA Club championships in 2005 and 2006 with Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Police respectively.

As a coach, he has been victorious on four different counts with the CECAFA clubs’ title (Kagame Cup), and has won the national league with three different teams in Sports Club Villa(Uganda) ,Yanga (Tanzania) and Atraco (Rwanda).

Timbe’s immediate task at the club will necessitate restructuring and rebuilding a championship winning team that finished 6th last season.

He is thus expected to reunite with defender Collins Shivachi and Eugene Asike, goalkeepers Duncan Ochieng and David Okello whom he once trained at Sofapaka.

Timbe started official work on Wednesday, 3rd January 2018 with the maiden training session.

He has coached Police Football Club in the Uganda Premier League before he tendered in his resignation citing interference in work tasks.