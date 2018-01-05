Batambuze’s Singida United registers third victory in 2018 Mapinduzi Cup

2018 Mapinduzi Cup (Group B):

Mlandege 0-3 Singida United

Singida United Media

Tanzanian premier league club Singida United, home to Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze maintained their rich vein of form at the on-going 2018 Mapinduzi cup in Zanzibar.

On Friday, Singida United attained their third straight victory at the annual championships.

This followed a convincing 3-0 victory against Mlandege during a one sided group B match.

Danny Usengimana put Singida United ahead with a well converted kick from the penalty spot a minute to the opening half an hour mark.

Ally Kenny doubled their lead in the 37th minute as Singida United led 2-0 heading to the mandatory half time break.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Mundia Lubinda got the third strike that also wrapped up the scoring business of the evening.

Singidia United now maintains the summit status aloft group B in the six team group.