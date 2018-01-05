City Oilers to ride on Champions Cup experience in NBL final

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

When City Oilers confront KIU Titans in the National Basketball League final, the four-time defending champions will be riding on the experience from the FIBA Africa Champions Cup.

Oilers take on Titans in the seven-game series starting tonight at Lugogo Indoor Stadium and Mandy Juruni expects his charges to stay locked in physically and mentally.

“I expect players to be sharp, fully engaged physically and mentally,” Juruni told NBS TV. “I’m pretty sure that all of them learnt a few things here and there, so I would say it’s a good experience for us and a good preparation for us,” he added.

Meanwhile team captain Jimmy Enabu believes the experience they got from the Champions Cup gives them an edge mentally.

“Right now we are mentally better than we were before, the experience we got from the tournament was good so I think we have an edge mentally.”