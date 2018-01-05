Denis Onyango determined to win league with Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Denis Onyango wants Mamelodi Sundowns to be ruthless in their chase for the eighth Premier Soccer League title this season.

Sundowns have a four-point lead at the top of the table heading into the second half of the season and the Uganda Cranes skipper wants the gap to be widen to give themselves a chance.

“We did not win anything last season besides the [CAF] Super Cup and Champions League. We are looking at this season to win the league,” Onyango told KickOff.

“We’ve got a four-point lead at the top and we must stretch it and make it difficult for other teams to catch up. We just need to continue working hard and getting the required results. We need to win [a domestic trophy] because we missed out on the Telkom Knockout and MTN8.”

Pitso Mosimane’s charges get the new year underway with a clash against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in their last outing.

Masandawana have not won a domestic title since lifting the 2015-16 league title and now have a good chance of dethroning defending champions Bidvest Wits who are seated at the foot of the table.

While Sundowns will also have the Champions League to compete in from March, Onyango believes competition will not be too demanding since it will be in the early stages and so their domestic title challenge is unlikely to be affected.

“We will play in the Champions League, but that’s about two or three games before our domestic season closes.”