Impressive debut for Kizito as Kerala Blasters rally for home point against FC Pune City

India Super League:

Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Pune City

Uganda Cranes midfielder Kezironi Kizito exhibited flashes of brilliance as his new side Kerala Blasters rallied from a goal down in the one all draw with leaders FC Pune City in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru fortress in Kochi city on Thursday.

Marcelo Pereira gave Pune City the lead on 33 minutes as the visitors took a 1-0 half time lead.

Kizito was introduced at the onset of the second half for former Manchester United and Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov.

The Ugandan attacking midfielder who formerly played at Vipers and AFC Leopards looked lively with sharp turns and offensive dribbles throughout the duration of the time he spent on the field of play.

Mark Sifneos scored in the 74th minute as the home side restored parity within the last quarter of the game.

Kizito fed Courage Pekuson on the far side of the left wing before the latter laid it on a plate for Sifneo for the easiest of taps home.

This was Sifneos’ third goal of the season and the 100th goal of this India Super League.

Former England goalkeeper David James, who replaced former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen at the club also marked his debut, like Kizito.

Kerala Blasters remain 8th with just 8 points on the 10 team log. Their next game is away to Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday, 10th January 2017.

In their immediate past encounter, Delhi Dynamos fell 4-0 away to Mumbai City last Friday.

Kerala Blasters Football Club is co-owned by Blasters Sports Pvt Limited and former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Team Line Ups:

Kerala Blasters XI: Roy Subhasish (G.K), Wes Brown, Sandesh Jhingan (Captain), Rino Anto, Laruatthara, Courage Pekuson, Siam Hanghal, Jackichand Singh, Dimitar Berbatov (46′ Kezironi Kizito), Iain Hume, Mark Sifneos

FC Pune City XI: Vishal Kaith (G.K), Fanai Lalchhuanmawia, Rafael Lopez, Sarthak Golui, Singh Gurteji, Marcos Tebar, Adil Khan, Ashique Kuruiyan, Jonatan Lucca, Marcelo Pereira (Captain), Emiliano Alfaro