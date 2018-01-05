We have a lot to lose in the final, says KIU’s Sudi Ulanga

Tsaubah Stone

Going into the National Basketball League finals that start tonight, four-time defending champions City Oilers are outright favourites.

And for KIU Titans who will be playing in their first ever final, it gets no tougher than facing the best team in the country.

“It’s going to be very tough the fact that we are playing four-time defending champions,” KIU skipper Sudi Ulanga told NBS TV.

However, the shooting guard remains optimistic and says they have a lot to lose despite being the underdogs.

“We are the underdogs and so I think they (Oilers) have nothing to lose, they have won it all. It’s our first time to be in the final so for myself I feel like we have a lot to lose,” he added.

Titans coach Brian Wathum is equally optimistic in the underdog status and feels the group understands what it will take to dethrone City Oilers.

“I’m comfortable with us being the underdogs just like I was in the quarterfinal. No one gave us a chance against UCU – we swept that series, no one gave us a chance against Warriors – we won that series,” he said.

“I’m glad people think we don’t have what it takes (but) as a team and individuals as players we understand how good we are and what it’s going to take for us to win the championship.”