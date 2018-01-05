Mamelodi’s Onyango wary of Ramagalela ahead of Polokwane encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns Media Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is wary of Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela.

The Premier Soccer League leaders visit Polokwane at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday looking to return to winning ways having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in their last game back on December 19, 2017.

And Sundowns rear guard who was twice beaten by the league’s top scorer in the 2-1 defeat to Polokwane at Loftus Stadium in August last year says they have to cut the supply to Ramagalela.

“He is full of energy and he likes playing against Sundowns. Even when he was at [Golden] Arrows he loved playing against Sundowns,” Onyango said as quoted by KickOff.

“We must cut the supply because if he does not have the ball he is not so dangerous. Sometimes it’s difficult to terminate all the supply, but we need to defend well,” he added.

Despite coach Pitso Mosimane downplaying Sundowns title chances, Mameodi head into the second half of the season as favourites to win the league title.

The side registered nine victories in 14 matches in the first round and they are ruthless going forward with the likes of Percy Tau, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The Masandawana have also been tight at the back letting in just 10 goals.