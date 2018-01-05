Mapinduzi Cup 2018: Kagaba scores in URA’s slim victory over 10 man Azam

2018 Mapinduzi Cup (Friday Results):

Uganda Revenue Authority 1-0 Azam

Azam Mlandege 0-3 Singida United

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club worked out for their second win at the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar on Friday.

The tax collectors’ side needed midfielder Nicholas Kagaba’s sublime finish at the far right post off left winger Charles Ssempa’s telling delivery for the lone strike in their 1-0 victory against Tanzanian giants Azam.

Kagaba was well positioned to finish off Ssempa’s cross through the legs of the goalkeeper into the net as URA earned yet another win, the second as well for newly named coach Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata.

Azam finished the game with 10 men after a red card to defender Enock Atta for unsporting display.

On Wednesday, URA edged Mwenge 1-0 during in a group A game where Congolese turned Rwandese striker Bokota Labama Kamana scored the winner in the 28th minute.

It was sweet revenge for URA against a side that had defeated them 2-0 during the pre-season match in Kampala last September.

URA now has 7 points from three points following an earlier draw.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian premier league club Singida United, home to Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze cruised to a 3-0 victory against Mlandege during a one sided group B match played earlier on Friday.

Danny Usengimana put Singida United ahead with a well converted kick from the penalty spot a minute to the opening half an hour mark.

Ally Kenny doubled their lead in the 37th minute as Singida United led 2-0 heading to the mandatory half time break.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Mundia Lubinda got the third goal.

This was Singida United’s third victory in the championship that put them top of group A with 9 points.

The finals shall be played on 13th January 2018.