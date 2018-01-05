Rugby Premiership: Kobs out to maintain perfect start to season

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Rugby Premiership leaders Kobs will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they visit Mongers in Entebbe at the House of Pain.

After an abysmal performance last season in which they finished a disappointing 3rd, Kobs have turned in clinical performances in the league so far – earning a bonus point in all the games they have played.

A 31-17 win over a strong Rhinos’ side cemented their ambition for the season and they are clearly the team to beat.

However, like against Rhinos, Kobs will not have an easy ride against Mongers who pride in their home form.

Meanwhile, defending champions Heathens will be looking to win a second successive game when the play Impis at the Graveyard in Makerere. Heathens won at the same ground in their last game, beating Rams 22-10.

Warriors are at Pirates’ mercy while Rhinos seek to bounce back against Buffaloes at Kyodondo.

Dam Waters will host the the bottom of the table clash between Hippos and Rams.

All Saturday Fixtures