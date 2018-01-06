CAF Awards will inspire us in Russia – Cuper

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hector Cuper has promised Egyptians a better showing at the FIFA 2018 World Cup revealing the CAF triple awards will be an inspiration.

The Argentine was crowned the Best Coach of the Year while his Team won the National Team of the Year plus his player; Mohamed Salah is Africa’s best for 2017.

“I send this trophy for the Egyptian people as well as I thank them for giving me a chance of being here to get these great achievements,” Cuper said in a Television interview.

I also thank the Egyptian national team’s brilliant players, who love their country, we all are happy with this award.

On Salah’s triumph, the former Inter Milan and Valencia tactician said it’s a win for all Egyptians.

“Salah’s victory represents all Egyptian as we all represent our country,” Cuper said.

We can’t ask more than these three awards, we are very happy for pleasing the Egyptian people

Egypt lost the 2017 Afcon finals to Cameroon but reached the finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Cuper admits they didn’t achieve anything but hopes the awards will offer confidence in the New Year in Russia.

These awards will give the team more confidence so we have to keep calm as we didn’t achieve something yet. We will go to World Cup with humility as we didn’t achieve our target.

Egypt are drawn in Group A of the World Cup finals alongside hosts Russia, Uruguay and fellow Arab country Saudi Arabia.